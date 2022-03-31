Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.57.

KGC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 711,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

