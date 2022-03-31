Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,150 at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,167.20 ($41.49).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.56) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,336.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,675.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

