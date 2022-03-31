Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

