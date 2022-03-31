Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of SCI opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

