Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $486,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

