Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

