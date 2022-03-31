Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of LITE opened at $97.80 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.