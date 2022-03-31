KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KMPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

