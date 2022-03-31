KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
KMPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $15.70.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.
KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KemPharm (KMPH)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.