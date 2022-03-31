KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KB Financial Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KB Financial Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

