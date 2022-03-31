KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of KB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.
About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.