Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

