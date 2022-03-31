Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. 784,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

