Kate Ringrose Sells 98,696 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.20).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.59).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 82.14 ($1.08) on Thursday. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

