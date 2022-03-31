Kate Ringrose Sells 98,696 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.20).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.59).
Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 82.14 ($1.08) on Thursday. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The stock has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
