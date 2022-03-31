Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) to report ($2.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the lowest is ($2.52). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.16) to ($6.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.52. 8,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,130. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

