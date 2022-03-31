JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMB. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.43).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB traded down GBX 27.64 ($0.36) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,607.86 ($21.06). 873,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,672.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,613.62. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87).

In related news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,639 ($21.47) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,009.08).

About Imperial Brands (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.