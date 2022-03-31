JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $83.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

