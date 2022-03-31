JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.43 ($0.74).

Shares of LLOY stock traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 47.89 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,647,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,074,875. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.59.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £202,046 ($264,665.97). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,541.05).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

