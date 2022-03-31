JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target to GBX 168

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.11) to GBX 168 ($2.20) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRST. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 400 ($5.24) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.90).

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TRST traded down GBX 2.77 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 146.33 ($1.92). 133,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,809. The firm has a market cap of £605.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.45.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.