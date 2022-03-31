JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $183.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $183.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.20.
Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.31. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.