JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $183.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $183.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.31. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.70.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 38.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

