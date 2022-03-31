Jonathan Emms Purchases 15,079 Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Emms bought 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,428.44 ($7,110.87).

Shares of LON CIR opened at GBX 37.40 ($0.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £156.51 million and a P/E ratio of 41.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Circassia Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.95 ($0.65). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.23.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

