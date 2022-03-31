Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JBFCY remained flat at $$16.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

