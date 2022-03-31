Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JBFCY remained flat at $$16.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $20.85.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
