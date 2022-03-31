Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

