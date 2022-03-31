John (Jack) Perry CBE Purchases 22,630 Shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 22,630 shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £226.30 ($296.44).
Shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.85) on Thursday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.21 ($1.25). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.26.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.
See Also
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.