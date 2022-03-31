Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRSH. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

