Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.96) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.42 ($41.12).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €28.50 ($31.32) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 52-week high of €37.80 ($41.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.