Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.96) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.42 ($41.12).

JEN stock opened at €28.50 ($31.32) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.06. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 52-week high of €37.80 ($41.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.