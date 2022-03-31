JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up to $21.86

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $22.78. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,235,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,500. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

