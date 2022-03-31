Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $75.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 17,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.