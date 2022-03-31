Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

Shares of CHWY opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.