Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of HQY opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

