Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

NYSE PK opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

