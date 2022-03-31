Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $478,431.34 and $292,046.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

