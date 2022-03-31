Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,363,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,023.8 days.
JNNDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
About Japan Display (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.