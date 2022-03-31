Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Up 29.0% in March

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,441,740 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,355 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after buying an additional 918,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

