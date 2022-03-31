Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 236 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.62 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

