Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,856,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

