Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,035 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

