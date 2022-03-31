Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 21,793 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,767,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,452,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.