Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 83,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

