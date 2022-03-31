Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $46.20 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.94 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

