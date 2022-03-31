Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $28.99 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $125.48 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

