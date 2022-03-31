Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $497.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $452.89 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.