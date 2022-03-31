Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 43,950 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.88 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

