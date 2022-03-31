Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,180 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $36,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $129.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $130.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.