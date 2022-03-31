Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 295,360 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,360 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

