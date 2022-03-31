Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 341 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 147,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NEE opened at $85.50 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

