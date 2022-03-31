James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on JHX shares. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

