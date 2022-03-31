Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.81).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

