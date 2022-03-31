Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

JACK stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

