Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) & AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Critical Survey

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jacada and AudioEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioEye $24.50 million 3.21 -$14.21 million ($1.29) -5.33

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AudioEye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jacada and AudioEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

AudioEye has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 171.71%. Given AudioEye’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Jacada.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A AudioEye -57.96% -67.45% -44.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jacada has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AudioEye beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

