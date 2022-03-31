J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

