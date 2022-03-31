J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $178,000 in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSP. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

